CENTER SANDWICH — Patricia Ladd Carega Gallery will hold an artist's reception for Kate Emlen on Saturday, June 28, from 5 to 7 p.m., celebrating a new exhibit on New England landscapes.
Emlen is a Vermont-based landscape painter whose subjects are landscapes all around New England. Her compositions highlight the shapes and relationships of colors that make the work personal and endearing.
“Composition, motion, and color: These are the elements of the formal language of painting that absorb me," Emlen said. "When I’m working, I’m not thinking, but let the rhythms within take over. When I stand back from the painting, I am looking for motion of composition, the play of space and counterspace, the weight of color, and how all these elements are influencing one another. A painting is complete when I can feel it is moving and breathing as a whole. This is the wonderful mystery I look for in every painting: the mystery of natural rhythms taken into the rhythm of paint.”
She began her career as a commercial artist, having earned a master of fine arts degree from Yale University. She had residencies at Vermont Studio School, Bennington College and the International School of Painting, Drawing and Sculpture in Montecastello di Vibio, Italy.
The gallery is located at 69 Maple St.
