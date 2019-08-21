Northeastern Ballet Theatre will be holding a fall registration day and open house on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in both studios, in Dover at the McConnell Center, Suite 239, entrance No. 8, and Wolfeboro, 26 Glendon St., across from Rite Aid.
Drop by to register for the 2019-20 school year and find out why Northeastern Ballet Theatre is the right choice for classical ballet education.
Northeastern Ballet Theatre is the artistic vision and passion of its founder, Edra Toth, former prima ballerina for Boston Ballet Company, who has built a life teaching children and adults the joy of dance.
Providing professional training and education, unique to this area, Northeastern Ballet Theatre is not a recital-driven school and does not do competitions. Instead, students have the opportunity to perform in optional professional productions throughout the year, including an annual production of "The Nutcracker," a spring/summer production (past productions include "Beauty and the Beast," "Sleeping Beauty," "The Pirate and the Gypsy," "The Wizard," and "Dracula").
All dancers receive the same level of expertise from instructors, whether seriously pursuing dance or simply for recreation. As a dancer, you will grow in knowledge, strength, ability, and love for ballet through the transformative classes and opportunities you will receive.
Classical ballet classes are offered for all ages, 3 through adult, and all abilities, beginner through professional. There is a one-time $45 registration fee and, in the Wolfeboro studio only, new students are invited to attend class for the month of September for free; if they choose to register for a class for the 2019-20 year beginning in October, they receive 10% off October's tuition and two free tickets to "The Nutcracker." Students must pre-register by attending the registration day, by calling 603-834-8834, or by emailing info@northeasternballet.org.
For more information, visit www.northeasternballet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.