LACONIA —The North East Motor Sports Museum has undergone a make-over. To ensure that 2018’s guests see a lot that wasn’t at the museum last year, new vintage cars have been added to the floor.
Included in the new exhibits is the car driven to last year’s ARCA Championship by Maine’s Austin Theriault. It’s the same car he began his chase for the championship in, driving to win at Daytona.
The dirt cut-down driven by the late Joey O’Brien joins a wonderful flathead-powered Model-A body car that raced in Vermont. An “Altered” drag race car that was driven by Charlie Greer sat in a barn for 44 years and is on display exactly as it came out of that barn.
Visitors can also see the supermodified that won four championships and the near six-foot tall trophies the car and its driver, Russ Wood, won. An Offy midget-car engine has been added to the engine corral. The car Jerry Driscoll set Mt Washington Hillclimb records with is also on the floor.
The motorcycle display has also been expanded with the addition of an exhibit featuring the ROKON motorcycles that were manufactured in Keene. The company survived just eight years beginning in 1970 but during that time riders on ROKON bikes amassed a phenomenal record of off-road competition awards and championships.
Most of the photos that were on the walls last year have been replaced by new photos of old-time New England racing. Dozens of new books have also been added to the library’s shelves and more photo albums have been added.
Ten large new display boards have been brought to the floor. They picture early New England drag racing, road racing and oval track racing. Several drivers with New England roots who have gone on to race in the big time are featured as well.
Several new events are planned for 2018. The first event concerns slot car drag racing and takes place on June 30.
On July 14 at 10:30 a.m., an event about the great Dion vs the Dragons rivalry will be held. A lively discussion moderated by famed radio announcer Dave Moody will be all about the days and nights when racing late model cars in New England was all about the Dion family vs. the Dragon family.
On September 29, three of New England’s top drag racing personalities will be honored at the second annual “Legends Day” event.
The museum is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-4-pm. It’s at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 922 Rt 106 in Loudon.
