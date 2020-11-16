CONCORD — The Northeast Delta Dental Foundation recently awarded grants of $40,365 to eight New Hampshire oral health programs.
The Foundation awarded $1,000 to the Circle Program, Plymouth, for supplies for its dental hygiene program and $2,500 to the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire to fund activities during children’s dental health month. It awarded Lakes Region Partnership for Public Health, Laconia, and Tri-County Community Action (Belknap, Carroll, Coos and Grafton Counties) $5,000 each to support their oral health outreach programs for children.
It awarded Sullivan County Oral Health Collaborative $865 for equipment to establish an administrative system; $10,000 to Behavioral Health & Developmental Services of Stafford County and $7,500 to Harbor Homes, Nashua, to provide dental care; and $8,500 to the University of New Hampshire, Institute on Disability, for a leadership series on oral healthcare.
