LOUDON — The North East Motor Sports Museum, on the grounds of New Hampshire Motor Speedway, has its first-ever Rally Car exhibit.
Sponsored by Vermont SportsCar / Subaru Motorsports Team USA from Milton, Vermont, and the Team O’Neil Rally School in Dalton, the two-car Rally Car display will be on view at the North East Motor Sports Museum through the end of October.
The Rally Car exhibit features the 2006 Subaru WRX STI rally car driven by X-Games legend and multi-time United States Rally Champion Travis Pastrana from Annapolis, Maryland. This very Subaru was driven by Pastrana at the 2006 X Games in Los Angeles, California, where he beat former World Rally Champion Colin McRae, for the X Games Gold Medal in the first-ever rally competition in X Games history.
Also on display is a 2004 Ford Focus which represents a rally car or rallycross car seen in rally competition here in the United States and around the globe as part of World Rally Championship (WRC) competition. Prepared by the Team O’Neil Rally School in Dalton as an educational tool, the rally car has been equipped with a full roll cage, racing seats, a five-point safety harness and other rally-specific safety and performance upgrades.
In support of the Rally Car exhibit, there will be a presentation on the History of Rally by multi-time U.S. National Production Class Rally Champion and founder of the Team O’Neil Rally School, Tim O’Neil from Whitefield. Speaking at the North East Motor Sports Museum on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., O’Neil will discuss the history of Rally, the various types of rally competition, how to get involved in the sport as a spectator, volunteer or competitor and he’ll conduct a detailed overview and walk-around of a current rally car.
Tickets for the History of Rally presentation will be $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members. Tickets are limited and may be purchased online or at the museum, located at 922 NH Route 106 in Loudon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.