CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Education is accepting nominations for the 2021 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year.
Teacher of the Year candidates are dedicated and knowledgeable classroom teachers from any state-approved or accredited school, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, who is certified in New Hampshire, demonstrates leadership and intends to continue teaching. The Teacher of the Year serves as a leader and ambassador for all the teachers devoted to the highest level of student learning.
“Being nominated as a teacher of the year candidate is one of the most incredible gifts a colleague, parent or administrator can do to show appreciation for being such a rock star in the classroom for students. We as teachers are always pushing ourselves to be and do our best for the kids in our care. Being nominated is humbling and I assure you, the nominee will remember your gesture for a lifetime. Should your nominee be chosen to represent our great state of New Hampshire for 2021, the experiences, adventures and memories will be life changing,” said Keith Noyes, 2019 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year and math teacher at Belmont Middle School.
To nominate a teacher, contact Lori Kincaid at 603-271-6646 or Lori.Kincaid@doe.nh.gov, by Friday, Feb. 14. After nominations, teachers prepare applications that reflect their experience.
