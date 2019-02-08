CONCORD — To honor outstanding work in its field, the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance is seeking nominations for its annual Preservation Achievement Awards. The awards recognize individuals, organizations, or businesses in the categories of restoration and stewardship, rehabilitation and adaptive use, compatible new construction, public policy, and educational and planning initiatives. The deadline for submissions is April 3. Nomination materials are available by visiting www.nhpreservation.org, or emailing projects@nhpreservation.org.
Individuals, organizations and businesses are invited to submit nominations. Applications are available for construction projects or education, planning or advocacy initiatives. The awards will be presented on May 31, at the statewide Preservation Conference in Littleton.
“We welcome this opportunity to recognize outstanding projects and people while inspiring others,” said Preservation Alliance Executive Director Jennifer Goodman.
Recent winners include the City of Rochester for their rehabilitation of a former fire station slated for demolition, CATCH Neighborhood Housing for the rehabilitation of the Franklin Power and Light Mill into 45 units of workforce housing, the Francestown Town Hall, Lucky’s Coffee Garage in Lebanon, and the Ashland Historical Society for the rescue and restoration of the Whitten House.
Other past winners include PC Connection and Binnie Media’s renovations of historic buildings for corporate headquarters, the restoration of the Acworth Meetinghouse, Gorham Town Hall and the Gregg Free Library in Wilton, the rescue of Daniel Webster Farm in Franklin, Lane Homestead in Stratham and the Wentworth-by-the-Sea hotel in New Castle, residential property revitalizations by NeighborWorks Greater Manchester, the re-use of the Plymouth Railroad Station, the proactive policies of the Lighthouse Kids, Gunstock Mountain Resort and Gunstock Mountain Historic Preservation Society, and the Troy, Moultonborough and Goffstown heritage commissions.
Awards program sponsors last year included Sheehan Phinney; AECm, LLC; Artistic Tile, LLC; The Common Man Family of Restaurants; Lavallee Bresinger Architects; Meredith Bohn Interior Design; Milestone Engineering & Construction, Inc.; Selectwood; and Christopher P. Williams Architects, PLLC.
Lavallee Bresinger Architects; Piscataqua Bank; Kas-Bar Realty, Inc.; and Nobis Engineering are supporting this year’s program.
For more information, call 603-224-2281 or email projects@nhpreservation.org.
