MEREDITH — The Meredith Chamber of Commerce will present the Community Awards at their annual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Church Landing. The awards will recognize individuals, businesses, groups, and organizations that have made significant contributions to the community. Award categories are citizenship, civic project, community pride, and special recognition. In addition to the awards ceremony, the election of new directors and year-end reports will take place.
To nominate someone, contact the chamber at 603-279-6121 or info@meredithareachamber.com. The office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. All nominations must be received by Oct. 9, and should be sent to the Awards Committee, P.O. Box 732, Meredith, NH 03253.
