CONCORD — October is Red Ribbon month, raising awareness about drug abuse, especially amongst youth.
This year, in Manchester, the Drug Enforcement Administration and DEA 360 Strategy, in partnership with Makin It Happen Coalition, Daniel Webster Council, Nashua Police Department, Walmart, Aware Recovery, Manchester Police Department, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, New England HIDTA, Department of Juvenile Probation, Granite United Way, CAST Coalition, and Raymond Coalition will hold the inaugural Red Ribbon Event and Award Ceremony, a two-part event.
The first event will be held Oct. 12, 1-6 p.m. at the Daniel Webster Council Campgrounds, 300 Blondin Road in Manchester. There will be activities for children ages six to 11 years old, including fishing, miniature golf, archery, campfire and presentations by empowerYouth, DEA and Manchester Police Department.
The second event will be an award and recognition ceremony at The Hotel Concord, 11 S. Main St., 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Drug prevention advocates from law enforcement agencies, coalitions, community agencies and schools will be recognized, and light refreshments will be served.
Nominations are welcome of deserving officers, agents, civilians, staff, employees or student from an agency, department, school, coalition or community agency who have made noteworthy contributions and volunteered in the area of drug abuse prevention and to enhance future prevention-related programs.
Nomination submissions should describe how the person involved to prevent drug use or violence in the community or has gone above and beyond the call of duty. Describe the extent to which the person collaborates with other community members and organizations. Describe the impact on the community, include quantifiable results if possible. Maximum length is 300 words. Submissions should be typed and double spaced, and include the nominee’s name, office or organization, phone number and email address.
Nominations must be received no later than the close of business on Oct. 4, to Community Outreach Specialist Gail Parker at gail.c.parker@usdoj.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.