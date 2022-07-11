LACONIA — This month the Belknap County Conservation District is hosting a No-Till Workshop and two public meetings about conservation in Belknap County. On Tuesday, July 12, there will be a No-Till Pasture and Hayfield Renovation Workshop and Equipment Demonstration from 2:30-4 p.m. at HT Farm, 60 Federal Street in Belmont. This is a great opportunity to learn about no-till practices (planting without rototilling) and the many ways they're used and to see no-till farm equipment. “We're excited to offer this opportunity to farmers, conservation organizations, and others interested in conserving soil and water resources. No-till practices are good for the land and offer practical benefits to landowners”, said Lisa Morin, program coordinator for the Conservation District. Experts from the Natural Resource Conservation Service, the NH Association of Conservation District, and local farmers will offer information and advice. Conservation planners will be available to talk with interested landowners about programs available to assist with no-till and other conservation practices. Sign up information available on the BCCD website belknapccd.org
On Monday, July 25 the public is invited to help guide future conservation efforts in Belknap County by attending a Conservation Forum at 6 p.m. in the County Offices at 34 County Drive, Laconia. This is a broad-based community forum to gather advice and discuss natural resource conservation priorities for Belknap County. “We're reaching out to learn what conservation issues are most important to Belknap County residents. This helps us identify priorities for future workshops, demonstration projects and assistance programs,” said Lisa Morin. This Conservation Forum will be in person in the Large Conference Room in the County Office Complex. Attending in person is suggested as there will be limited zoom access to make suggestions or offer questions. Also on July 25 , BCCD will host a Belknap County Local Working Group Meeting from 3:30-4:30 p.m. for farmers, forest landowners and others knowledgeable about their resource needs and the Natural Resource Conservation Service EQIP Program. This is a remote technical session via Zoom. Sign up for the Conservation Forum or the Local Working Group Meeting on the BCCD website, belknapccd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.