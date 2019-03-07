GILFORD — The New Hampshire Association of Conservation Districts, in partnership with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and UNH Cooperative Extension, will host free soil health workshops for vegetable producers this winter. Soil health expert Jan-Hendrik Cropp from Germany will share his knowledge about soil health management practices on organic and conventional farms.
These free workshops will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on three different days around New Hampshire.
Monday, March 11, at Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road in Keene
Wednesday, March 13, at Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road
Thursday, March 14, at Three Chimneys Inn, 17 Newmarket Road in Durham
In this workshop, Cropp will deliver critical information that New Hampshire farmers can employ to better mitigate the effects of flooding, drought, and the increasing frequency and intensity of storms. Cropp will describe how to create no-till or low-till organic cropping systems using diverse living and dead mulches, such as cover crops and clover-grass or forage cuttings, along with rotational conservation and minimum tillage to increase soil health.
Additionally, there will also be a farmer panel facilitated by UNH Cooperative Extension to discuss how reduced tillage operations are working in New England. Participants will receive information on new no-till transplanters and complimentary equipment that will be available for use in New Hampshire starting in 2019. Lunch is provided.
Registration is required. To register for the Gilford workshop, visit tinyurl.com/y9m2h627. To register for the Durham workshop, visit tinyurl.com/yaetsv3e. To register by phone, call the Cheshire County Conservation District at 603-756-2988, ext. 116.
Funding for this project is provided by the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant awarded to the Cheshire County Conservation District through the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets, & Food, the New Hampshire Association of Conservation Districts, and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. The USDA is an equal opportunity employer.
For more information about Belknap County Conservation District, contact Program Coordinator Lisa Morin by emailing lisa.morin@nh.nacdnet.net or calling 603-527-5880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.