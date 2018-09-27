TILTON — Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub locations throughout New England are giving back to local Boys & Girls Club chapters with a fundraiser this fall. Visit a Ninety Nine Restaurant from Oct. 1 through Nov. 4 to participate.
When guests order one of three special entrees- the Big Nines Burger, the Apple Harvest Chicken Salad, or the Chicken Broccoli Penne- the Ninety Nine will donate $1 to a local Boys & Girls Club chapter. Guests can also add a donation to their check of $1, $3, or $5. For every $5 donation made, the guest will be entered for a chance to win a $99 Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub gift card. One winner will be selected from each restaurant.
“The longstanding partnership between the Ninety Nine and the Boys & Girls Club spans over 20 years. We are pleased that our contributions and those of our guests can help positively impact a child’s future,” said Charlie Noyes, President, Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub. “We’re humbled by our team members and loyal guests who continue to step up and generate impressive donations year after year. We look forward to supporting and partnering with our local Boys & Girls Club chapters for many years to come.”
Kids also eat free with the purchase of an adult entree every Sunday in October, all day on Halloween, and on Sunday, Nov. 4.
Visit the Ninety Nine Restaurant locally at 154 Laconia Road in Tilton.
Other New Hampshire locations include Concord, Dover, Hooksett, Littleton, Londonderry, Manchester, Nashua, North Conway, Portsmouth, Salem, Seabrook, and West Lebanon. Ninety Nine Restaurants in upstate New York are participating as well.
For more information, please visit www.99restaurants.com or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/99restaurants, and Instagram @99restaurants.
