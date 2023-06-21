LACONIA — Nikki Lyons Lahey, of Laconia, has been named vice president of community outreach for Make-A-Wish New Hampshire as Donna Parker, who served the organization for 19 years and was an integral part of the development team since 2004, is retiring.
Lahey will assume strategic oversight and lead for Make-A-Wish New Hampshire’s development team. She has been with the organization since 2012, first serving as the director of Volunteer Programs, before joining the development team in 2015.
“Nikki has the unique ability to empower others with her kindness, passion, and drive. Her dedication and enthusiasm for the Make-A-Wish mission is infectious and has helped to transform and develop our connection to the community,” said Julie Baron, president and CEO for Make-A-Wish New Hampshire. “Nikki will undoubtedly bring this same passion to leading the development team and serving our wish families, donors and community supporters here in New Hampshire. We look forward to watching her continue to create lasting relationships with our generous supporters toward ultimately helping us fulfill our mission to grant a life-changing wish for every eligible child.”
Lahey takes on the new role as Parker retires. "As I transition into my next chapter, know our community will always hold a special place in my heart," Parker said. "I will forever be a supporter of Make-A-Wish New Hampshire and look forward to watching the organization chase its mission to grant the heartfelt wish of every eligible child in New Hampshire facing a critical illness."
