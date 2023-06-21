LACONIA — Nikki Lyons Lahey, of Laconia, has been named vice president of community outreach for Make-A-Wish New Hampshire as Donna Parker, who served the organization for 19 years and was an integral part of the development team since 2004, is retiring. 

Lahey will assume strategic oversight and lead for Make-A-Wish New Hampshire’s development team. She has been with the organization since 2012, first serving as the director of Volunteer Programs, before joining the development team in 2015.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.