CENTER HARBOR — The Nichols Library in Center Harbor will begin to offer curbside circulation on Friday, June 26.
Send your requests and the library staff will check them out and put them outside for you to pick up. Loans for pickup will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit the library’s web site, centerharbborlibary.org, for details about placing requests and picking up your loans.
