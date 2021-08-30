CENTER HARBOR — Have you heard? Audio books are all the rage at the Nichols Library. Come check out the newly arranged Audio Book Collection. The Library holds a bevy of audio titles by popular authors including: Erik Larson, Isabelle Allende, David Baldacci, Harlen Coben, John Grisham, Kristin Hannah, Jonathan Kellerman, James Patterson, Louise Penny, Jennifer Weiner, and Stuart Woods. The newest titles can be found on the spinner rack to the left of the circulation desk. In addition, more fiction titles along with an ample selection of nonfiction works can be found in the Select Room off the main stack area. Audio Books are great for car rides, commutes, and even nighttime listening in lieu of television.
This weeks’ library shout-out goes to all the wonderful summer residents and guests who have visited the Nichols library this past season.
The library is now open four days a week — Monday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pick-up is available as well. Due to increasing COVID case numbers, masks are required in the library at this time.
