CENTER HARBOR — In June 1910, the Town of Center Harbor received a most generous gift from James Edwin Nichols: a public library. On Saturday, June 17, the Nichols Memorial Library will mark its 113th year with a special anniversary celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is invited. Children will be entertained with stories and crafts. Staff will give tours of this beautiful, classic library building, which is listed on the Federal Register of Historic Places. And, of course, there will be singing of "Happy Birthday" to live music and birthday cake.
James Edwin Nichols was the proverbial local boy who made good as a successful businessman in the wholesale grocery business during the late 1800s. Nichols was persuaded by Smith F. Emery, a leading citizen of Center Harbor, to purchase the site of the former Senter House Hotel on the corner of Plymouth and Main Streets, which had burned down, for a town public library. Not only did Nichols buy the property, he decided to build the library and hired the renowned architect Charles Brigham to design it.
At the dedication ceremony on June 18, 1910, Nichols hoped "To make this library open and free to all, not only to the residents of the town of Center Harbor, but equally so to the people and children of the surrounding towns, and that a most earnest and cordial welcome may be extended to the summer cottages and visitors." To this day, Nichols Memorial Library offers its services to everyone at no charge.
Located at 35 Plymouth St., the Nichols Memorial Library is open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Wednesday. For more information, contact the Library at 603-253-6950 or centerharborlibrary@gmail.com.
