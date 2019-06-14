CONCORD — Local students named to the Dean’s List at NHTI-Concord’s Community College are:
Alexandria, Cierra Greene; Alton, Shannon Armstrong, Veronica Nicastro, Nicole Rogers, Steven Stanton; Belmont, Savanah Bastis, Sarah McGlynn, Jordan Sargent; Canterbury, Madison Duclos, Carol Flavin Veenstra, Michael Magee, Makenzie Morse, Catherine Phillips;
Also, Danbury, Brittanny Levigne; Franklin, Kaylyn Elliott, Adison Lintner, Ashley McLeod; Gilford, Clara Bates, Nathan Cobis, Brad Ferreira, Mason McGonagle, Connor Perkins, Thomas Pouliot, Celia Weeks; Gilmanton, Nicole Brown, Jacob Malburne, Emily Piper, Alexis Dubois, Menbere Hulumyfer;
Also, Hebron, Carl Berridge; Hill, Gerald Marcoux; Holderness, Isabella Bradley; Laconia, Bailee Demers, Kylie Dolloff, Arianna Hancock, Joshua Leclaire, Ashley Oliveira, Vitoria Sheptor, Brian Wentworth; Meredith, Kiara Connaughton, Makayla Leeber, James Sorbie;
Also, Moultonborough, Andre Sturgeon; Northfield, Julie Amico; Sanbornton, Theresa Laliberte; Thornton, Kathleen Moreau; Tilton, Carolyn Lake.
In order to qualify for Dean’s List, a student must be considered full-time (registered for 12 credits or more) and have a term GPA of 3.3.
