CONCORD — Local students named to the Dean’s List at NHTI in recognition of their academic achievement during the Fall 2019 term include:
Alexandria — Samantha Akerman.
Alton — Shannon Armstrong, Emma Hardie, Alexandra McKenzie, Thomas Simpson, Lucas Therrien, Ethan Vogel, Justin Perrin.
Belmont — Jennifer Joyce, Angelo Papadopoulos.
Campton — Christina Atwood.
Canterbury — Carol Flavin Veenstra, Amelia Kotusky, Catherine Phillips.
Center Harbor — Maegan Bunnell.
Danbury — Brittanny Levigne.
Franklin — Michele Barbrie, Arianna Hancock, Thomas Walker.
Gilford — Nathan Cobis, Laurinda Costa, Kiara Smith.
Gilmanton — Hope Davids, Sophia Wrobel.
Hill — Mercedes Gould, Gerald Marcoux.
Holderness — Isabella Bradley.
Laconia — Chelsea Barros, Sarah Haxhija, Vanessa Nevin, Delaney Ross, Vitoria Sheptor, John Wade.
Northfield — Julie Amico, Joyce Fulweiler.
Rumney — Annabelle Koutroubas.
Sanbornton — Theresa Laliberte.
Sandwich — Julie Goewey.
Tilton — Shannon Caron, Melanie Dion, Addam Dunham, Dakota Messer, Mariah Rutherford.
Wolfeboro — Danielle Schillereff.
