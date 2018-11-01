LACONIA — Button Up New Hampshire, the home energy savings workshop series, is coming to Laconia. Lakes Region Community College will be hosting this free workshop for residents Thursday, Nov. 8, at 379 Belmont Road.
Park in the lower lot, and enter the CAT building in the lower, middle entrance. Classroom CAT 216 is on the upper floor, off the middle foyer. For directions to campus, visit www.lrcc.edu/contact-us/directions-campus-map. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the workshop starts at 7 p.m.
The workshop is sponsored by NHSaves, and coordinated by the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative.
The NHSaves Button Up workshop is a one and a half hour presentation about how to improve home energy efficiency. It covers basic building science principles, as well as examples of whole house weatherization measures that will button up homes for the heating and cooling seasons. The workshop also covers details about the energy efficiency programs offered by New Hampshire utilities to provide energy audits and weatherization, rebates on electric and gas appliances as well as new construction.
The local workshop organizer, Andy Duncan of Lakes Region Community College, said, "We have brought this workshop to our town to bring this important information to our fellow community members. Learning how to save energy while making our homes more comfortable is a good thing to do. I hope many people will take the time to attend this informative workshop."
No registration is necessary. For more information, visit NHSaves.com/events or contact Robbin Adams at 603-536-5030, or robbin@plymouthenergy.org.
