HOLDERNESS — Button Up New Hampshire, the popular home energy savings workshop series, is coming to Holderness. The Squam Lakes Association and the Holderness Energy Committee are hosting this free workshop for Holderness residents and anyone interested in learning more about energy efficiency. It will take place at Squam Lakes Association, located at 534 US Route 3, on Thursday, Nov. 1.
Doors will be opening at 6:30 p.m., with the workshop starting at 7 p.m. The workshop is sponsored by NHSaves, and coordinated by the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative.
The NHSaves Button Up workshop is a one and a half hour presentation about how to improve home energy efficiency. The workshop covers basic building science principles, as well as examples of whole house weatherization measures to button up the home for the heating and cooling seasons. It also covers details about the energy efficiency programs offered by New Hampshire utilities to provide energy audits and weatherization, rebates on electric and gas appliances, as well as new construction.
"We have brought this workshop to our town to inform our community members about the importance of energy efficiency," said workshop organizer, Melissa Leszek of the Squam Lakes Association. "Learning how to save energy while making our homes more comfortable is a good thing to do, and I hope people will take the time to attend this workshop."
No registration is necessary. For more information, visit www.NHSaves.com/events, or call Robbin Adams at 603-536-5030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.