SANBORNTON — Sanbornton,  in partnership with New Hampshire Humanities, will support the statewide National Endowment for the Arts Big Read of "The Bear," by Andrew Krivak through Nov. 30. An initiative of the NEA, in partnership with Arts Midwest, a Big Read broadens the understanding of our world, our communities and ourselves through the power of a shared reading experience.

In partnership with the Center for the Book at the NH State Library, NH State Council for the Arts, NH Department of Corrections - Family Connections Center, 50 local libraries and community organizations, scholars, The McAuliffe Shepard Discovery Center, and Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord, NHH’s Big Read will bring more than 5,000 Granite Staters together to discuss a selected book, "The Bear," by NH author Andrew Krivak.

