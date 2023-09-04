SANBORNTON — Sanbornton, in partnership with New Hampshire Humanities, will support the statewide National Endowment for the Arts Big Read of "The Bear," by Andrew Krivak through Nov. 30. An initiative of the NEA, in partnership with Arts Midwest, a Big Read broadens the understanding of our world, our communities and ourselves through the power of a shared reading experience.
In partnership with the Center for the Book at the NH State Library, NH State Council for the Arts, NH Department of Corrections - Family Connections Center, 50 local libraries and community organizations, scholars, The McAuliffe Shepard Discovery Center, and Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord, NHH’s Big Read will bring more than 5,000 Granite Staters together to discuss a selected book, "The Bear," by NH author Andrew Krivak.
"The Bear" offers readers an opportunity to join an unimaginable journey into a world both familiar and unknown as we consider what future we want for New Hampshire. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, it is a story of the last two people on earth — a father and daughter. The novel explores powerful themes about the importance of intergenerational storytelling, our complicated relationship with the environment and how to prepare for an unknown future. With a home in Jaffrey, Andrew Krivak has shared how Mount Monadnock inspired the book’s setting, making "The Bear" a timely, local choice for our statewide read.
Fifty public libraries including the Sanbornton Public Library will host both a community event and discussion of "The Bear." NHH has provided 20 books to the library, purchased through Gibson’s bookstore. The Sanbornton Public Library events include a book discussion of "The Bear" at the library on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m., and a Skywatch “How to Navigate the Night Sky” on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m.
In addition to supporting these local events, NHH will host four public programs and a culminating event. The Big Read will kick off with a public event on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Great North Aleworks in Manchester and feature a dramatic reading from the novel.
On Friday, Sept. 8, NHH will host Dr. Brent Ryan Bellamy for a virtual discussion exploring what a recent slate of postapocalyptic books might reveal about our contemporary anxieties.
On Saturday, Sept. 23, NHH will partner with the McAuliffe Shepard Discovery Center for a planetarium show. Participants will experience how the daughter used the stars to track the passage of time in the novel.
On Friday, Nov. 3, poet Midge Goldberg will examine how poets have told stories about the night sky throughout human history.
The Big Read will culminate with public discussion and book signing with author Andrew Krivak at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord on Saturday, Oct. 14.
