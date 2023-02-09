PLYMOUTH — Members of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative interested in being considered for nomination to the NHEC Board of Directors should submit their candidate material to the NHEC Nominating Committee by noon on Feb. 20.

Any NHEC member in good standing can run for a seat on the board. NHEC members vote annually to fill open seats on the board. To learn more about the director election process, visit nhec.com/board-of-directors/director-election-process/. To apply, contact Sharon Yeaton at yeatons@nhec.com for a candidate packet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.