PLYMOUTH — There is still time to apply for one of six scholarships to be awarded this year to New Hampshire Electric Co-op members from the NHEC Foundation.
The $1,500 scholarships, one of which is reserved for a student entering a vocational or technical institution, are meant to support the education and resulting careers of NHEC members and their children. Applicants must be at least a senior in high school and either a NHEC member or the child of a member. College and non-traditional students are eligible and welcome to apply. Applications and guidelines are available by visiting www.nhec.com, or calling 800-698-2007.
The deadline for applications is April 22.
