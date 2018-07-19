PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Electric Co-op Foundation has released the names of its 2018 scholarship recipients.
The scholarship program received more than 60 applications from candidates across the state, vying for a $1,500 scholarship.
All applicants are either members of the co-operative or a dependent of a Co-op member. Applicants were scored based on their work experience and volunteerism, leadership contributions to their communities, educational and career objectives and overall scholastic achievement.
The field was narrowed to 10 candidates who then completed a personal interview conducted by the Scholarship Awards Committee.
Those receiving $1,500 NHEC Foundation scholarships for 2018 are:
• Eric DuBois of Moultonborough, who will continue his studies at Brown University where he studies Biomedical Engineering. Eric was a 2017 NHEC Foundation Scholarship recipient.
• Alison Haight of Sandwich will study Precision Machining and Manufacturing Technology at Southern Maine Community College.
• Ashley LeBlanc of Northwood will continue her studies in Health Management and Policy at the University of New Hampshire.
• Meagen Minaya of Alton will study Nursing at Rivier University.
• Marianna Palladino of Tuftonboro will study Theatre at Connecticut College this fall.
• Emmalee Riel of Barnstead will study Nursing at NHTI this fall.
• Tiffany White of Barnstead will study Forensic Accounting at Thomas College this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.