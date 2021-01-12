PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Electric Co-op Foundation awarded 10 grants in December totaling $46,210 to organizations throughout New Hampshire. The following organizations received grants ranging from $2,000 - $10,000. Advice to the Players (Sandwich), Believe in Books Literacy Foundation (Intervale), Circle Program (Plymouth), Family Resource Center of Gorham, Kismet Rock Foundation (North Conway), Mayhew Program (Bristol), Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center (Laconia), Salvation Army of Laconia, Town of Campton Park and Recreation Afterschool Program, West Central Behavioral Health (Lebanon).
To learn more about the NHEC Foundation, enroll in the Round Up Program or apply for a Foundation grant, please visit www.nhec.com/nhec-foundation.
