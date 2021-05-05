PLYMOUTH — New Hampshire Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has approved rate changes that will result in a 1 percent total bill increase for most residential co-op members.
The co-op power rate and regional access charge are both increasing by 1 percent, effective May 1. The co-op power rate reflects the cost NHEC pays to purchase electricity from the New England power market on behalf of its members. The price NHEC pays for this power is directly passed through to NHEC members who do not purchase electricity from a competitive supplier. The regional access charge reflects the cost NHEC pays transmission companies to have high voltage power delivered to its distribution system. This charge also includes a credit from revenue associated with the regional greenhouse gas initiative.
The changes to the co-op power rate and regional access charge will add an average of 60 cents to the monthly bill of a typical residential member using 500 kWh of electricity per month.
The May 1 rate changes will result in an average residential bill that is 2.9 percent higher than the same period in 2020. In February, NHEC reduced the co-op power rate to pass regional electricity market savings back to members as quickly as possible.
For more information about NHEC rates, charges and fees, please visit our website at https://www.nhec.com/rates-tariffs/.
