WOLFEBORO — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will solicit community input to determine the preferred alternative and improvements along Route 28 between the intersections of Pleasant Valley Road and Route 109, known as Pickering Corner.
NHDOT will hold a public informational meeting on Thursday, Aug. 24, to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the proposed Route 28 project. The project will improve approximately 1.6 miles beginning at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and ending at the intersection of Pickering Corner. The purpose of the project and description of work within the 10-year plan includes improving the pavement conditions, drainage and water quality and mobility and safety for all users of Route 28.
The intent of the meeting is to present the results of the public survey and February Public Informational Workshop, as well as for the public to learn more about the proposed alternatives, with the goal to reduce the reasonable alternatives to a preferred alternative.
The meeting will take place at Wolfeboro Town Hall, Great Hall, 84 South Main St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., presentation begins 6:30 p.m., closing 8 p.m.
An environmental review of the project’s potential impacts on natural and cultural resources is underway in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act. This project may have an effect on cultural or historic resources that are potentially eligible for or listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Individuals or organizations with a demonstrated interest in the potential impacts to historic resources have an opportunity to become consulting parties under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. Additional information will be provided at the public informational meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.