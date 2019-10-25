PORTSMOUTH — Every two years, the state of New Hampshire Department of Transportation works with the executive council, governor, and legislature to update its 10-Year Plan on transportation. As a part of that process, NHDOT and executive councilors across the state gather input from citizens and communities about what is important to their transportation needs.
As part of the 10-Year Plan outreach, NHDOT has launched a survey. Take the short survey by Tuesday, Nov. 12, and help shape the future of transportation in New Hampshire. To access the survey, visit NHDOTPlanningAhead2030.metroquest.com.
