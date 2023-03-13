Boat building

New Hampshire Boat Museum will offer Adult and Family Boat Building and Youth and Family Boat Building classes this summer. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — It may still be winter, but the New Hampshire Boat Museum is already planning for this summer with the return of boat-building classes for youth, adults and families.

“Boat building falls right in line with our mission to inspire an enduring connection with — and stewardship and appreciation of — New Hampshire's freshwater boating heritage,” said Martha Cummings, NHBM executive director. “The best part is that participants do not just build boats, but take a test run in them on the lake at the end of class.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.