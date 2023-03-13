WOLFEBORO — It may still be winter, but the New Hampshire Boat Museum is already planning for this summer with the return of boat-building classes for youth, adults and families.
“Boat building falls right in line with our mission to inspire an enduring connection with — and stewardship and appreciation of — New Hampshire's freshwater boating heritage,” said Martha Cummings, NHBM executive director. “The best part is that participants do not just build boats, but take a test run in them on the lake at the end of class.”
Before launch, however, Tom Mechachonis, who supervises and manages the boat building classes, said participants of all ages learn a variety of skills. These skills center on how to use hand tools, and participants also use various battery and electric powered tools.
“They learn how to use these tools safely and efficiently,” he said. “They also learn wood cutting, wood working, paint and varnishing techniques. This new skill knowledge can be taken with them for future use.”
This summer, NHBM will offer Adult and Family Boat Building from Saturday, July 8, to Sunday, July 16, and Youth and Family Boat Building from Monday, July 24, to Wednesday, Aug. 2. “Many of the family efforts involve grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles, siblings, and grandchildren, which reinforce family activities, promote working together, and give everyone a sense of accomplishment with the finished product,” noted Mechachonis.
Cummings said private donors have also made it possible for NHBM to offer scholarships to those with a financial need. “If you have a desire and passion to learn a new skill and build your own vessel, this is a great program,” she said. “Our scholarship donors include past program participants who want to help others attend and receive the joy and satisfaction that they received from this unique experience.”
Boat building scholarships are made possible by Wolfeboro Lions Club, New England Antique and Classic Boat Society, Captain Raymond Thombs Memorial Fund, New England Lyman Group, Tom and Rose McNamara, Edmund and Sara Dinsmore, and Dr. Jim Forbes Scholarship Fund.
New Hampshire Boat Museum is located at 399 Center St. To register or apply for a scholarship visit nhbm.org.
