WOLFEBORO — After 12 years of service, Mark Whitehead has retired from his role as trustee on the New Hampshire Boat Museum board. Among his many contributions, Whitehead will best be remembered for starting NHBM’s popular Model Yacht Program in 2008.
“I was interested in starting a Model Yacht Program on this side of the lake and approached the museum director at that time,” he said.
Since its founding, the program — more widely known as the Back Bay Skippers — has grown to include more than 50 skippers, 55 regattas and an annual model yacht building program.
Previous to serving on the NHBM board, Whitehead worked in the food service industry for 35 years. Before retiring, his last role in the industry was food aervice sirector at the University of Southern Maine, which was part of his 25 year tenure at ARA services (currently known as Aramark).
In addition to his role in NHBM’s Back Bay Skippers, Whitehead assisted with most major programs and events at the museum. Although retiring from the NHBM board, Whitehead said he plans to stay involved at NHBM.
“All my life, I have been a woodworker, and as long as they need me I will lead the Model Yacht program,” he said.
“My wife tells everyone that I retire well,” he added with a laugh.
To learn more about NHBM, or its calendar of events, visit nhbm.org.
