TILTON — The 75th anniversary of D-Day - the sea invasion and battle on the shores of Normandy, France, that began the Allies’ liberation of Europe from the Nazis - will be commemorated on Thursday, June 6, in a special ceremony at the New Hampshire Veterans Home.
Alfred Montoya, director of the Manchester Veterans Administration Medical Center and Air Force veteran, will be the keynote speaker for the event, which will also feature historic wartime footage and the letter from U.S. Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, that began, “You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you.”
There will be a coffee social at 10:15 a.m., and the ceremony begins at 11 a.m. in the home’s Town Hall auditorium. The event is free, and the public is welcome to attend.
New Hampshire Veterans Home is located at 139 Winter St. For more information, including directions, visit www.nh.gov/veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.