TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home will hold an outdoor craft fair on Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the pavilion, accessible from Colby Road.
“We are delighted with the response we received from artisans throughout the state,” said Patty Copeland, supervisor of volunteer activities. “Over 80 vendors will be on our grounds offering hand-crafted items for fall and the holidays, in addition to timeless treasures and unique gifts. We look forward to featuring these talented craftspeople who provide something for everyone.”
This year’s fair will once again provide availability to the home’s popular raffle of a wide variety gift certificates and merchandise. Raffle participants enter to win individual items of their choice, with over 90 themed raffle baskets, gift cards, furniture, power tools, children’s toys and holiday items. A 50/50 as well as two round-trip tickets for domestic or international travel donated by Spirit airlines will also be raffled.
Vendor space registration fees, raffle sales and white elephant table sales support the NHVH Resident Benefit Fund.
Donations of white elephant table items are being accepted until Wednesday, Sept. 22. To donate new or gently used items, contact Patty Copeland at 603-527-4449 or patricia.copeland@nhvh.nh.gov.
Masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer will be available at every vendor table.
For more information, call 603-527-4400 or visit www.nh.gov/veterans, www.facebook.com/nhveteranshome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.