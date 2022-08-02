TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home is open to vendor registrations for their 5th annual craft fair to be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Home on 139 Winter Street. This outdoor festival will take place in and around the Home’s pavilion from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The annual event has featured many talented artisans offering a wide variety of items including: handmade gifts; seasonal decorations; personalized items; gift baskets; furnishings; scenic (Lakes Region / New England) pieces; baskets; woodworking; handmade jewelry; photography; pottery; ceramics; art; crochet, knit and sewn items; salsa, jelly, sauces, syrup, and relish; soaps, bath balms and lip balm; and more. Hamburgers, hot dogs, baked goods and a variety of beverages will also be available for purchase.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.