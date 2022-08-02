TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home is open to vendor registrations for their 5th annual craft fair to be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Home on 139 Winter Street. This outdoor festival will take place in and around the Home’s pavilion from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The annual event has featured many talented artisans offering a wide variety of items including: handmade gifts; seasonal decorations; personalized items; gift baskets; furnishings; scenic (Lakes Region / New England) pieces; baskets; woodworking; handmade jewelry; photography; pottery; ceramics; art; crochet, knit and sewn items; salsa, jelly, sauces, syrup, and relish; soaps, bath balms and lip balm; and more. Hamburgers, hot dogs, baked goods and a variety of beverages will also be available for purchase.
The NHVH also welcomes donations of gift cards from businesses and organizations from throughout our state. In recent years, over 100 gift baskets have been raffled at the event, each containing gift card(s) to local businesses.
To reserve a vendor space; donate gift cards, gift baskets, or concession items; or volunteer for the event, email volunteer@nhvh.nh.gov or call NHVH volunteer coordinators Patty Copeland at (603) 527-4449 or Heather Sparano at 603-527-4837. Vendors who complete registrations and donors who contribute by Sept. 5 will be included in the event booklet.
All proceeds from vendor registrations and raffle ticket sales benefit the NHVH Resident Benefit Fund, providing continued quality programming and quality of life for our state’s veterans.
The NHVH is home to men and women veterans who have served their country and fellow New Hampshire citizens. NHVH was established in Tilton in 1890 as the Soldier’s Home for Civil War Veterans and serves its mission to provide high quality, professional long-term care services to the Granite State’s elderly and disabled veterans with dignity, honor and respect. NHVH is the State’s only long-term care facility dedicated exclusively to veterans. For more information, call (603) 527-4400 or visit www.nh.gov/veterans, www.facebook.com/nhveteranshome.
Photo caption: A variety of artisans are invited to participate in the New Hampshire Veterans Home’s September 24th event. Vendor registration fees and raffle proceeds benefit our state’s veterans.
