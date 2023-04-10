Doug Foley, Eversource president of NH Operations, listens to NHVH resident Norm Sanborn’s excitement for the new patio swing. Norm, Merchant Marine and U.S. Navy veteran, fondly recalled his hours of enjoyment with his wife when she resided at a Strafford County nursing home. (Courtesy photo)
TILTON — Eversource representatives recently visited New Hampshire Veterans Home veterans and staff to personally discuss their $16,000 donation to the state’s longterm care community for veterans. The home utilized the donation to purchase items from their wish list chosen by Eversource, including a motorized therapeutic exercise cycle, wheelchair accessible patio swing for two, wheelchair accessible garden planters, and display cases for veterans’ art and military memorabilia.
The donation, a collaboration between the NHVH and Eversource’s New Hampshire Veteran’s Business Resource Group, fulfills resident wishes of items that will bring years of enjoyment to the home’s veterans, family members, volunteers and staff.
“We are very grateful for Eversource’s generous $16,000 donation that facilitated the purchase of a variety of wish list items,” commented Kimberly MacKay, NHVH commandant. “The motorized therapeutic exercise cycle allows our therapy team to address a broader spectrum of veterans’ needs. Our veterans are especially excited for the wheelchair accessible swing that will bring together our veterans in wheelchairs with loved ones, volunteers, and staff to enjoy the same swing motion while simultaneously engaging in face-to-face conversation. Our gardening group looks forward to the raised, accessible garden planters and has already met to plan our vegetable gardens. The display cases for veteran-created art and military memorabilia provides the perfect showcase for our veterans, teams of employees, visitors, and volunteers to view. We appreciate our veteran, David Richards, and his son, Jay, bringing this grant opportunity to light, facilitating our wishes becoming reality.”
Visiting Eversource representatives talked with residents about their lives and their service during the Home’s morning coffee hour and while touring the campus. NHVH resident David Richards shared thoughts of his 10 years of service in the Air Force during the Korean War. “My time in the service were some of the most memorable years of my life,” said Richards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.