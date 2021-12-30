The NH State Library has announced that 42 New Hampshire public libraries will be receiving funding through an Institute for Museum and Library Services’ “Grants to States” program that is part of the American Rescue Act Plan of 2021 and that is being facilitated by the State Library.
Aligning with the NH State Library’s 2017-2022 five-year plan, the grants address three goals that will bolster public library services throughout the Granite State: expanding access to libraries and information services for patrons of all abilities and backgrounds; improving equity of access to library services by offering professional support for librarians and library staff; and increasing innovative services and programming that anticipate the changing needs for library services.
Public libraries from across New Hampshire, from the North Country to the Monadnock Region to the Seacoast, received funding during the competitive grant round that took place this fall.
Some examples of funded projects include: creating or upgrading spaces dedicated for programming — including Makerspaces — that will be shared with community partners; upgrading technology to enhance access to library materials and programming as well as to community meetings; digitizing historical documents and oral histories; and purchasing bicycles that will be used to deliver materials to patrons who are unable to make library visits.
Because each community in New Hampshire has specific public library services needs, the breadth of the projects funded is as diverse as the communities themselves.
“New Hampshire’s strong relationship with its public libraries was made even more evident during the past two years, when librarians and their staffs were able to adjust services nimbly in order to continue to meet the needs of their communities,” said N.H. State Librarian Michael York. “The innovative programs funded by these grants will continue to strengthen not only public library services, but also the communities in which the libraries reside.”
Local public libraries receiving the grants are:
- Minot-Sleeper Library, Bristol
- Oscar Foss Memorial Library, Center Barnstead
- Gilford Public Library
- Laconia Public Library
- Meredith Public Library
- Hall Memorial Library, Northfield/Tilton
- Pease Public Library, Plymouth
Projects funded by the grants must begin after Jan. 2 and be complete by Sept. 30.
Total grant funds awarded through the program in New Hampshire is $825,442.
For more information, visit nh.gov/nhsl.
To learn more, visit imls.gov.
