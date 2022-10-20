The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts has named eight New Hampshire artists that have been awarded funds through its Artist Entrepreneurial Grant program.

Because New Hampshire artists are businesspeople who contribute to the state’s economy, they, like other business owners, benefit from opportunities to improve their skills and outreach. The Artist Entrepreneurial Grant program supports the expansion of business skills and other professional development opportunities, as well as funding projects that will bring artists’ work to the widest possible markets.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.