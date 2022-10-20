The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts has named eight New Hampshire artists that have been awarded funds through its Artist Entrepreneurial Grant program.
Because New Hampshire artists are businesspeople who contribute to the state’s economy, they, like other business owners, benefit from opportunities to improve their skills and outreach. The Artist Entrepreneurial Grant program supports the expansion of business skills and other professional development opportunities, as well as funding projects that will bring artists’ work to the widest possible markets.
Artists receiving Artist Entrepreneurial Grants from the State Arts Council in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 are:
Ellen Smith Ahern, dance, of Lebanon
Katherine Hanson, clay, of Deerfield
Roxanne Herres, photography, of Columbia
Susan Lirakis, photography, of Center Sandwich
Pamela Ann Miller, metal, of New Boston
Catherine Stewart, theatre, of Portsmouth
Jessie Jeanne Stinnett, dance, of Candia
Theresa Taylor, clay, of Barnstead
The State Arts Council’s Artist Entrepreneurial Grant program funds requests from $250 — $1,000. Grant rounds for the program occur quarterly; the next deadline is Friday, Nov. 4.
Several criteria must be met in order to be considered eligible for Artist Entrepreneurial grants, including being a New Hampshire resident for at least one full year, being 18 years of age or over, and devoting a majority of one’s time to practicing, performing and/or teaching an arts discipline.
Learn more about the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts at nh.gov/nharts.
