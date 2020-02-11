SHELBURNE — Hundreds of Granite State snowmobilers gathered recently in Shelburne at the Town & Country Motor Inn for the 48th Annual Ride-In to benefit Easterseals NH’s Camp Sno-Mo, which is located in Gilmanton Iron Works.
Through fundraising effort such as spaghetti suppers and bake sales, 50 clubs raised than $124,000, bringing the 48-year grand total to more than $3.5 million dollars. This money will be used to create life-changing experiences for campers, ages 11-21, with disabilities and special needs. Easterseals campers inclusively participate alongside Boy Scouts in a wide variety of activities, including water sports, team sports, hiking, archery, a ropes course and crafts.
“I am amazed at the number of individuals that come together through the number of clubs that make this event happen. Together they make summer camp possible for our campers. On behalf of Easterseals we thank NHSA for their continued support of our campers,” said Easterseals NH President Maureen Beauregard.
This year’s NHSA Ride-In Awards were presented to:
Youngest Driver on a Mini Sled: Brooklyn Cain, age 3, of the Wolfeboro Snowmobile Club
Youngest Driver to Ride-In: Anthony Orso, age 7, of the Scrub Oak Scamblers, Madison
Oldest Drive to Ride-In: Dottie Kurtz, of the Umbagog Snowmobile Association, Errol
Longest Distance Traveled Total: Gary R. Newcomb Jr of the Baker River Snowmobile Club, Wentworth
Largest Club Participation: 97 members of the Scrub Oak Scamblers, Madison
Easterseals NH serves more than 25,000 children and adults throughout the state. Easterseals provides services to ensure that all people with disabilities or special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. For more information, please call 1.800.870.8727 or visit easterseals.com/nh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.