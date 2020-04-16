CONCORD — In response to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, more than 150 New Hampshire guardsmen are assigned to support missions across the state. Citizen soldiers and airmen are serving communities on multiple fronts, from alternate care sites, to food banks, to the warehouse management of Strategic National Stockpile supplies.
A small, centralized mission is making a positive impact: a call center supported by 19 airmen, in the basement cafeteria of the state fire academy. The makeshift center, supervised by New Hampshire Employment Security, has been fielding thousands of claims per day made by people in need of unemployment benefits.
Senior Airman Connor Martin, a 23-year-old crew chief at Pease Air National Guard Base, has been on state active duty at the center since the mission started April 2. “Some people just need help applying,” Martin said. “Some people don’t have access to a computer, so we have to do everything for them.”
Martin says fielding these types of calls requires a certain mindset. “You’re going to get yelled at,” he said. “People are upset. People are distraught. But you have to understand that there’s a single mom with two kids on the other end of the line who’s lost her only source of income.”
Martin brings more than empathy. He breaks language barriers with skills gained through a high school exchange program in Belarus. During a recent phone call with a caller named Yuri, who was distraught and struggling with English forms, Martin recognized his accent and used his experience speaking Russian to help.
Martin isn’t the only airman working the phones. Across from him sits Staff Sgt. Walter Ramos, a 25-year-old crew chief and third-year law student at the University of New Hampshire. Ramos, born and raised in Puerto Rico, speaks Spanish. Callers requesting a Spanish-speaking employee are funneled directly to him. “I field anywhere from 20-30 calls a day,” Ramos said.
His presence in the call center has helped process hundreds of applications and continues to aid the Spanish-speaking community.
“Right now, there’s people out there building hospitals and delivering supplies, but at the end of the day, we’re all contributing in some way, shape or form,” Ramos said. “We’re helping people get that weekly paycheck.”
With the state under a stay-at-home order until May 4 to prevent the spread of the virus, a high call volume is projected to continue. The contingent of Pease airmen will be there, working the phones, day and night, until mission’s end.
“We’re trying to help these people get their money,” Martin said. “The war is here right now.”
