MEREDITH — Musicians from the New Hampshire Music Festival orchestra will enhance the Meredith Sculpture Walk on Friday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The musicians will perform at sculpture sites within Hesky Park and in pocket parks along Main Street. Area visual artists will also be on hand to paint, draw, sketch and create alongside the Festival musicians.
Meredith Sculpture Walk docents will also be present to talk about the sculptures. Sculpture Walk brochures and Meredith’s “Do the Loop” brochures will be available to guide the public from site to site and afterwards to help visitors enjoy the afternoon in Meredith relaxing, shopping, and dining.
The event is being co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Music Festival and the Greater Meredith Program.
The event will be cancelled in the event of rain.
For more information about GMP or volunteer opportunities, visit greatermeredithprogram.com, its Facebook page, email gmp@greatermeredithprogram.com, or call 603-279-9015.
For more information about the New Hampshire Music Festival, visit www.nhmf.org.
