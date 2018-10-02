LOUDON —Pumpkins will be launched thousands of feet through the air with trebuchets, catapults and air cannons during the upcoming Extreme Chunkin Festival at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Oct. 20-21. Teams travel from all across the country to battle for the chance to be number one in distance and target competitions.
In addition to pumpkin launching, the event will feature a beer garden, live music, carnival rides and more.
The same weekend, the Speedway will offer a "24 hours of Lemons" event. Car owners can race their rattle-traps on the SPeedway's 1.6 mile track. This is the world’s first endurance race series for cars that cost $500 or less. With 10,000 participants spread across dozens of races at tracks coast-to-coast, no other event creates bigger, weirder, more hilariously irrational challenges than this weekend-long blowout of bumper-to-bumper competition between cars that are due for the scrapheap. Tickets are $30 for the weekend, include infield access, and a portion of the proceeds go to Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire Chapter.
For tickets, visit www.NHMS.com.
