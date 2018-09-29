BRISTOL — The 26th Annual New Hampshire Marathon will get underway at 9 a.m. today. Over 500 participants are expected to participate in the 26.2 mile run and its fellow events including a 13.1 half-marathon, a 10K road race and a kids race. The annual event draws many local runners as well as runners from over 45 different states and 10 different countries. Carroll Brown, AKA "The Solitary Man," will once again perform as a one-man band at the finish line.
The NH Marathon has raised and donated over $270,000 for local youth-centered nonprofits since 1995.
The 10K run and marathon will begin on Lake Street, in front of the Newfound Memorial Middle School, while the half-marathon will start at the Sculptured Rocks in Groton. Downtown Bristol traffic going both ways will be temporarily delayed while runners start out, but North Main Street will remain open as a detour. Those participating in the half-marathon are reminded that buses will leave Newfound Memorial Middle School at 8 a.m. to take runners over to the starting point. Those running in the event must be checked in before this time.
Race day registration will be available for late entrants. The entry fees are $80 for the marathon, $65 for the half-marathon, and $40 for the 10K race. The check in time will be from 7 to 8:45 a.m. on race day in the Newfound Memorial Middle School cafeteria.
For more information, call 603-744-2713 or email race@nhmarathon.com. Maps, lodging and sponsor information, the entry form and more are available at www.nhmarathon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.