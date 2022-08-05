CONCORD — NH LAKES recently welcomed Jim Torpey to their board of directors.
Jim has an MBA from Rutgers University. In his work life, he had a range of careers from teaching at the elementary, middle school, and college levels, to various management and executive positions in the electric utility industry.
When asked why joining the board of NH LAKES was important to him, Jim responded, “As the climate changes, our beautiful lakes will be exposed to environmental challenges that will require vigilance and concerted community action. I want to be part of the movement to educate and advocate for the actions necessary to meet those challenges.”
“We are delighted to have Jim joining our Board, and know that his education, business experience, and in-depth experience on multiple boards of directors will add significant value to our already strong team,” commented Bruce Freeman, NH LAKES Board Chair. “I’m looking forward to working with and learning from Jim.”
