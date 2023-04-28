MEREDITH — If you love a lake, then you won’t want to miss the 2023 Lakes Congress hosted by NH LAKES. This popular annual education, training, and networking event returns on Friday, June 2, to Church Landing along beautiful Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee.

The event will kick off with the presentation “Indigenous Waterways —Protection, Restoration, and Sustainability,” by Denise K. Pouliot, Sag8moskwa, and artist and Paul W. Pouliot, Sag8mo and THPO, of the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People. Denise and Paul will discuss their contemporary response about being the continued “Care Takers” of N’dakinna, our homelands and our lakes. Attendees will learn about ways to protect, restore, and sustainably manage waterways through Indigenous knowledge and practices.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.