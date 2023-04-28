MEREDITH — If you love a lake, then you won’t want to miss the 2023 Lakes Congress hosted by NH LAKES. This popular annual education, training, and networking event returns on Friday, June 2, to Church Landing along beautiful Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee.
The event will kick off with the presentation “Indigenous Waterways —Protection, Restoration, and Sustainability,” by Denise K. Pouliot, Sag8moskwa, and artist and Paul W. Pouliot, Sag8mo and THPO, of the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People. Denise and Paul will discuss their contemporary response about being the continued “Care Takers” of N’dakinna, our homelands and our lakes. Attendees will learn about ways to protect, restore, and sustainably manage waterways through Indigenous knowledge and practices.
Following the keynote address, attendees have the opportunity to participate in four of 16 workshop sessions covering topics including: toxic cyanobacteria blooms, aquatic plant identification, lake-friendly living, shoreland permitting, and much more.
“With Lakes Congress, our goal is to not only inspire but to provide each person who comes with training and information they can bring to their own communities to restore and preserve the health of their lakes,” explained Andrea LaMoreaux, NH LAKES president. “For the third year in a row, a record number of public health advisories for toxic blooms were issued for our lakes last summer. And, invasive species continue to spread to more lakes. Everyone takes home ideas from Lakes Congress about simple they can do to help stop these blooms and stop the spread of invasive species.”
This event is open to the public. Register before May 15 to get an early bird discount. Anyone who registers will have the opportunity to stay at Mill Falls the night before the event at a discounted rate.
