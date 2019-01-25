LACONIA — Amy Smagula, limnologist and exotic species program coordinator for the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, will present a lecture on 'The Lakes of New Hampshire: The Good, the Bad and the Really Neat,' Monday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. This free event is open to the public.
The exotic species program coordinates activities associated with the control and management of exotic aquatic plants, as well as activities associated with the implementation of education and volunteer plant monitoring programs.
For more information about this and other Taylor Community events, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.