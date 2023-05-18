LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College welcomed the Public Works and Highways Committee of the New Hampshire House of Representatives to its campus earlier this month. This committee is chaired by Rep. Mark McConkey of Freedom.
The committee members were given a tour of the campus and met with LRCC’s Interim President Patrick Cate, members of staff, faculty, and students.
This was an exciting opportunity for LRCC to showcase its programs and facilities to the state representatives. “We are proud of the work we are doing here at the college and are grateful for the support of the state government,” said Cate. The committee recently reviewed capital requests for the community college system and approved investments in critical maintenance, information technology infrastructure and allied health labs.
The committee also spent time with LRCC professor Nick Mercuri, head of the college’s fire science and EMT programs. Mercuri described the college’s associate degree program preparing first responders who go on to fill positions across New Hampshire, LRCC’s partnership with the NH Fire Academy, and the college’s new EMT certificate program which was designed to meet the need for firefighters to add paramedic expertise in light of the prevalence of calls that require medical first responder skills.
“Speaking for the committee, we thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to tour your facility and to meet so many of your fine culinary students and staff,” said Rep. Mark McConkey. “The public works and highways committee believes in your programs and we are thankful that so many of your graduates stay and work in New Hampshire after graduation.”
