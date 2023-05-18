NH House of Representatives Public Works Committee

NH House of Representatives Public Works Committee visits Lakes Region Community College. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College welcomed the Public Works and Highways Committee of the New Hampshire House of Representatives to its campus earlier this month. This committee is chaired by Rep. Mark McConkey of Freedom.

The committee members were given a tour of the campus and met with LRCC’s Interim President Patrick Cate, members of staff, faculty, and students.

