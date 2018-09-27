GILMANTON — Four Democratic candidates running for the New Hampshire House of Representatives will address the Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Gilmanton, and Alton at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 1, at the Wagner Barn, 63 French Road in Gilmanton. Voters the chance to meet and hear Michelle Carter, District 5 (Gilmanton and Alton); Ruth Larson, District 8 (Alton, Barnstead and Gilmanton); Betty Ann Abbott, District 5 (Gilmanton and Alton); and Kathy Preston, District 7 (Barnstead).
Betty Ann Abbott has experience in business, finance, communications, and management and she and husband Nate own and run Abbott Business Networks. She has been deputy town clerk and tax collector, and a member of the Select Board. Betty Ann’s focus is on our young people: educating them, keeping them healthy and making New Hampshire a place where they want to stay to work and to raise their families.
Michelle Carter worked as a project manager for a bio-medical research company and on the development of science-based educational projects. She taught middle school science, which gave her an appreciation for science, the ability to research and evaluate information in an unbiased manner, as well as the ability to work cooperatively toward a common goal. She is passionate about protecting the environment and advocating for public education
Kathy Preston is currently serving her third term on the Barnstead Planning Board and served on the school board for 15 years for Barnstead Elementary School and Prospect Mountain High School. Kathy recently wrote a book about her life: “Holocaust to Healing. Closing the Circle.” She speaks publicly on the topic of tolerance and diversity to fight prejudice and wants to help restore civility to politics.
Ruth Larson is a retired trial lawyer who in recent years has become increasingly interested in local government. She will complete her five-year term on the Gunstock Area Commission in November. Larson advocates for a more responsive and forward-thinking county delegation and wants to bring change from within. Much of her focus is on the role of the state representatives at the county level.
The guest speakers will be followed by actions items and community organizing.
Attendees are encouraged arrive anytime between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. for socializing and potluck. Potluck items to share are encouraged but not required.
This meeting is open to all residents of Alton, Barnstead, and Gilmanton who consider themselves moderate, liberal, or progressive Democrats or like-minded Independents. For more information, email starryheather@hotmail.com or visit the “Barnstead, Gilmanton, and Alton Democrats” Facebook page.
