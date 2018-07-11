MOULTONBOROUGH — The New Hampshire Furniture Masters Association will make a pop-up appearance on Sunday, July 15, at Castle in the Clouds, 455 Mountain Road in Moultonborough.
There will be a daytime exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and a ticketed evening reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Participating furniture masters will share the details of fine furniture-making and explain the designs and techniques used to make many of the Castle’s antique furnishings as an “added bonus” included with Castle admission.
