LACONIA — NH Food Bank will be holding a mobile food pantry in Laconia Tuesday, Nov.17 at Lakes Region Community College, 379 Belmont Rd., from noon - 2 p.m.
The NH Food Bank will bring truckloads of food to distribute to families and individuals. This is a drive thru event. All items will be distributed to you in your vehicles (While supplies last).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.