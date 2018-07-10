HOLDERNESS — The New Hampshire Fiddle Ensemble will bring their rousing fiddle playing to the stage of Little Church Theater for the third time on July 17 at 6 p.m. Always a hit with the crowd, the Ensemble is made up of acoustic musicians of all ages, playing guitars, mandolins, banjos, and basses. Their lively performances are just as diverse, with fiddle music in a variety of traditions from folk, country, pop, swing, rich melodious Irish, and classical, to driving rhythmic Cajun and bluegrass.
"This isn’t just a bunch of fiddle tunes," said Melissa Caron, Ensemble coach. "It’s not like a spring recital. You will hear expert yodeling and watch young fiddlers rip up a tune while hula-hooping. It’s crazy fun, and you will feel just plain happy after watching them!"
Ensemble Coaches include Caron, Ellen Carlson and Shana Aisenberg. Fiddler Carlson has played with bluegrass, swing, western swing, country, Irish and square dance bands. Bluegrass Unlimited Magazine gave her a coveted highlight review for her solo album "People I Play With" as well as three excellent reviews for her band High Range, calling her "a talented musician." She started and leads the ensemble, which has over 80 members. Melissa Bragdon Caron is known for playing and teaching many different styles of music. While in college, she became interested in the fiddling styles of Celtic music. She has been performing Irish music ever since, around New England and in Ireland. She currently teaches at Portsmouth Music and Arts Center and at her home studio in Scarborough, Maine. Shana Aisenberg is a nationally recognized multi-instrumentalist, playing, composing, recording, and teaching diverse acoustic roots styles from traditional southern Appalachian and Celtic, to eastern European Klezmer, bottleneck blues and jazz. She has been a national flatpicking champion.
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $6 for kids 14 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at littlechurchtheater.com or by calling 603-968-2250.
