NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center has been awarded a grant of $5,000 by the New Hampshire Electric Co-op Foundation in support of its Experiential Challenge Outdoors program. EChO enables children to participate in outdoor adventures and education, regardless of their neurological, emotional, behavioral, learning or developmental challenges or family circumstances.
Annually, 150 Spaulding students participate in EChO for a full day every three weeks and have the opportunity to enjoy special events, including Adventure Days and Winter Carnival. One of the most significant challenges and opportunities of EChO is being able to adapt the curriculum, activities and equipment to meet each child’s specific learning styles and physical, behavioral, and emotional needs. This generous support from the NHEC Foundation will allow Spaulding Youth Center to purchase and adapt equipment as required by the students in the EChO program.
“We are grateful to the NHEC Foundation for the opportunity to enhance our EChO program, which gives students the chance to experience learning by participating in outdoor adventures, such as kayaking, hiking and snow-shoeing,” said Susan C. Ryan, CEO & President of Spaulding Youth Center. “Some of our children have never had an opportunity to participate in these types of activities, which are the epitome of quintessential New Hampshire childhood memories. We are honored to offer these types of adventure play and growth activities for every student, regardless of ability level, within our intensive therapeutic campus.”
